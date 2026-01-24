Pacific Whale Foundation celebrates 45 years of whale research, Feb. 9-15

World Whale Day celebration. PC: Pacific Whale Foundation

Pacific Whale Foundation celebrates its 45th anniversary in conjunction with the return of World Whale Day, marking a full week of community, culture, and conservation from Feb. 9-15, 2026 on Maui.

Since its founding in 1980 by marine pioneer Greg Kaufman, Pacific Whale Foundation has grown into a leading nonprofit dedicated to protecting whales and the broader ocean through science, education, and advocacy. Today, PWF’s mission is stronger than ever: to inspire and advance conservation for whales, dolphins and the ocean.

From Feb. 9–15, 2026, Pacific Whale Foundation will host a series of special events across Maui for its 45th anniversary and World Whale Day celebration. Highlights include:

The 45-year journey of Pacific Whale Foundation is deeply tied to Hawaiian values and ecological wisdom. Founder Greg Kaufman’s vision has always fused science and community: inviting people to experience whales firsthand, to reinforce their importance, and to foster stewardship. The Week of Celebration will honor this legacy and PWF’s ongoing commitment to place-based conservation, cultural respect and environmental resilience.

Pacific Whale Foundation welcomes members, supporters, partners, and the public to participate in the week’s events. Sponsorships are available now, and tickets for individual events or bundled packages can be purchased through PWF’s website.

Organizers thanked the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, Southwest, OCEAN Organic Farm & Distillery, Pacific Media Group, The Montage at Kapalua Bay, Makai Glass, Maui Film Office and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.