Pacific Whale Foundation celebrates 45 years of whale research, Feb. 9-15
Pacific Whale Foundation celebrates its 45th anniversary in conjunction with the return of World Whale Day, marking a full week of community, culture, and conservation from Feb. 9-15, 2026 on Maui.
Since its founding in 1980 by marine pioneer Greg Kaufman, Pacific Whale Foundation has grown into a leading nonprofit dedicated to protecting whales and the broader ocean through science, education, and advocacy. Today, PWF’s mission is stronger than ever: to inspire and advance conservation for whales, dolphins and the ocean.
From Feb. 9–15, 2026, Pacific Whale Foundation will host a series of special events across Maui for its 45th anniversary and World Whale Day celebration. Highlights include:
- Opening Ceremony (Feb 9, Mākena Golf & Beach Club): A traditional Hawaiian blessing, opening remarks, and gathering of community, supporters, and partners.
- 9th Annual World Whale Film Festival (Feb 11, ʻĪao Theater): Showcasing powerful short films that explore ocean conservation, Indigenous wisdom, climate change, and stewardship.
- Taste & Tunes (Feb 12, OCEAN Organic Farm & Distillery): A relaxed open-air event featuring locally inspired food, craft drinks, and live music under the stars, with performances by Tavana and the John Cruz Trio.
- Big Blue Soirée (Feb 13, Mākai Glass): The signature fundraising dinner with pūpū, hosted drinks, a special after-dinner program, and music celebrating 45 years of conservation, research, and community.
- Community Day – Mālama I Nā Koholā (Feb 14, Māʻalaea Harbor Shops): Family-friendly activities, marine science stations, keiki crafts, and Hawaiian cultural programs.
- World Whale Day Parade (Feb 15, South Kīhei Road): Free! A vibrant, family-friendly parade bringing together thousands to celebrate whales and ocean conservation.
- Mālama Pono Service Project (Feb 9, 10 & 12): Hands-on coastal stewardship projects, cleanups and restoration, inviting volunteers to give back to Maui’s shorelines. Volunteer days will take place at Stable Road Beach, Grow Some Good and with the Department of Forestry and Wildlife near Māʻalaea.
- VIP Whale Watch and Sounds of the Ocean VIP Sail (Feb 10–11): Unique whale-watching cruises with expert naturalists, blending science, culture, and close encounters with humpback whales.
The 45-year journey of Pacific Whale Foundation is deeply tied to Hawaiian values and ecological wisdom. Founder Greg Kaufman’s vision has always fused science and community: inviting people to experience whales firsthand, to reinforce their importance, and to foster stewardship. The Week of Celebration will honor this legacy and PWF’s ongoing commitment to place-based conservation, cultural respect and environmental resilience.
Pacific Whale Foundation welcomes members, supporters, partners, and the public to participate in the week’s events. Sponsorships are available now, and tickets for individual events or bundled packages can be purchased through PWF’s website.
Organizers thanked the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, Southwest, OCEAN Organic Farm & Distillery, Pacific Media Group, The Montage at Kapalua Bay, Makai Glass, Maui Film Office and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.