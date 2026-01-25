Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 26, 2026

January 25, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Hazy. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 09:25 PM HST.




Low 1.4 feet 02:01 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 05:17 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 02:20 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:12 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Buoy observations from Hanalei and Waimea continue to show the decline of a long-period northwest swell which peaked overnight. The next, slightly larger, medium-period northwest swell will arrive into the islands on Monday and build through Monday night. This will be quickly followed by a moderate, long-period north- northwest swell Tuesday that will peak Tuesday night, then decline through Wednesday. The most impactful swell this week will be late in the week with a large, medium-period northwest swell forecast to peak near the High Surf Warning thresholds for north and west facing shores. 


Surf along east shores will remain small over the next few days due to a lack of trades. Surf along south facing shores will see a small boost from tiny, long-period energy tonight through at least the first half of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
