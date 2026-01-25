Maui Surf Forecast for January 26, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Hazy. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 09:25 PM HST. Low 1.4 feet 02:01 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 05:17 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 02:20 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:12 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Buoy observations from Hanalei and Waimea continue to show the decline of a long-period northwest swell which peaked overnight. The next, slightly larger, medium-period northwest swell will arrive into the islands on Monday and build through Monday night. This will be quickly followed by a moderate, long-period north- northwest swell Tuesday that will peak Tuesday night, then decline through Wednesday. The most impactful swell this week will be late in the week with a large, medium-period northwest swell forecast to peak near the High Surf Warning thresholds for north and west facing shores.

Surf along east shores will remain small over the next few days due to a lack of trades. Surf along south facing shores will see a small boost from tiny, long-period energy tonight through at least the first half of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.