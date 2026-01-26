Polilauae at Hoʻokumu Hou, rendering of home design option.

Home design renderings and floor plans for the Hoʻokumu Hou Single-Family Homeowner Reconstruction Program are now available to view on the Hoʻokumu Hou website, and the application deadline has been extended through August 2026, the County of Maui Office of Recovery has announced.

“These designs reflect our commitment to rebuilding homes that feel familiar, resilient, and rooted in the Lahaina community,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “By making these designs available and extending the application period, we’re helping homeowners see a clear path forward to rebuilding and returning home.”

Kaheoluloa at Hoʻokumu Hou, rendering of home design option.

The Single-Family Homeowner Reconstruction Program, which is funded by Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds, provides up to $1.2 million in assistance to eligible homeowners whose primary residence was destroyed by the 2023 Maui wildfires to help them rebuild and return home.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Twelve home design options are offered to meet the needs of different ‘ohana. The designs were developed with Lahaina in mind, balancing Firewise construction with forms and layouts familiar to the community. Floor plan selection will be based on the permitted square footage to the original dwelling prior to the fire, with comparable bedrooms and bathrooms.

“This HUD funding positions the County to make meaningful, countywide progress in addressing Maui’s housing crisis—both in support of wildfire recovery and long-term housing needs,” said Office of Recovery Administrator John Smith. “By leveraging the policies, programs, and internal capacity now in place, the County can catalyze housing production, accelerate delivery and support partners in increasing the supply of housing so local families can continue to live and thrive in our community.”

Interested homeowners can view the floor plans and apply for the Single-Family Homeowner Reconstruction Program at http://hookumuhou.mauicounty.gov/, or visit the resource centers in Kahului and Lahaina. The deadline to apply for this program, as well as the Single-Family Homeowner Reimbursement Program, have been extended to Aug. 31, 2026.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Through a competitive bidding process, Goodfellow Bros. has been selected to be the overall construction lead for the Single-Family Homeowner Reconstruction Program, and will lead a team of local architects, engineers and builders.







































ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The intended award of the construction contract with Goodfellow Bros. is contingent upon completion of the required environmental review pursuant to 24 CFR Part 58 and the County’s receipt of an “Authority to Use Grant Funds” from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. No contract will be executed, and no project work will commence until the National Environmental Policy Act environmental assessment and associated reviews are successfully completed, and HUD authorizes the use of the CDBG-DR grant funds for this project.

All funding for this project remains subject to these federal requirements, and any choice-limiting actions (such as final contract execution, site disturbance or construction) are prohibited before environmental clearance and HUD’s approval are obtained. Should the required environmental clearance not be obtained or if HUD declines to authorize the use of grant funds for this project, this Notice of Intent to Award may be rescinded and no contract will be awarded under RFP 25-26/P-57.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conversely, upon satisfaction of the contingency conditions and resolution of any protests, the County will proceed to finalize the contract with the successful offeror.