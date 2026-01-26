Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 27, 2026

January 26, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
5-7
5-7
8-12 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Hazy. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 11:23 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Sunny. Hazy. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            east in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 03:38 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:13 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An upward trend is expected tonight into Tuesday along north and west facing shores as a fresh, medium- period northwest swell arrives. Heights could near advisory levels during the peak Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, before easing through midweek. A larger, long-period northwest swell is expected Thursday, with heights potentially reaching warning-levels during the peak late Friday into Saturday. Surf along east-facing shores will remain small due to the lack of breezy trade winds. Surf along south-facing shores will see a modest increase on Tuesday due to a small long-period south-southwest swell. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
