Maui Surf Forecast for January 27, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 5-7 5-7 8-12 West Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Hazy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 11:23 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Sunny. Hazy. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 03:38 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:13 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An upward trend is expected tonight into Tuesday along north and west facing shores as a fresh, medium- period northwest swell arrives. Heights could near advisory levels during the peak Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, before easing through midweek. A larger, long-period northwest swell is expected Thursday, with heights potentially reaching warning-levels during the peak late Friday into Saturday. Surf along east-facing shores will remain small due to the lack of breezy trade winds. Surf along south-facing shores will see a modest increase on Tuesday due to a small long-period south-southwest swell.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

