Maui Surf Forecast for January 27, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|5-7
|5-7
|8-12
|West Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly clear. Hazy.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Hazy.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
east in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:13 PM HST.
Swell Summary
An upward trend is expected tonight into Tuesday along north and west facing shores as a fresh, medium- period northwest swell arrives. Heights could near advisory levels during the peak Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, before easing through midweek. A larger, long-period northwest swell is expected Thursday, with heights potentially reaching warning-levels during the peak late Friday into Saturday. Surf along east-facing shores will remain small due to the lack of breezy trade winds. Surf along south-facing shores will see a modest increase on Tuesday due to a small long-period south-southwest swell.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
