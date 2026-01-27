Community input welcome on Māla Boat Ramp site improvements

Māla Boat Ramp site improvements. PC: DLNR

The community is invited to a Feb. 4 meeting to provide input on a proposed improvement project for Māla Boat Ramp on Maui’s west side.

Draft plans include asphalt resurfacing and restriping of the access road, new signage and perimeter barriers, drainage improvements and comfort station renovations.

Māla Boat Ramp site improvements. PC: DLNR

DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation staff will present these preliminary designs at the meeting and accept input from boat ramp users and interested community members on the proposed project to incorporate into the final design.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This project is currently in its design phase. Once plans are finalized, DOBOR will open the bidding process to prospective contractors.

The upcoming meeting will run from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at the Māla Boat Ramp Comfort Station Parking Lot in Lahaina.

Those who cannot attend the in-person meeting may contact DOBOR staff with questions or concerns at 808-587-1966. Staff will accept community comments through Feb. 28, 2026.

Māla Boat Ramp site improvements. PC: DLNR