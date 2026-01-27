Maui News

Mana O Maui offers free afterschool Surf-N-Turf program for teens

January 27, 2026, 7:00 AM HST
Mana O Maui is now accepting applications for their free Surf-N-Turf Afterschool Program, a seasonal adventure experience designed to empower teens and tweens through outdoor exploration and cultural learning. Open to kids ages 11-17, this unique program combines surf therapy, hiking, and Hawaiian cultural practices to foster confidence, teamwork and resilience.

Participants will engage in weekly sessions every Wednesday in February from 1 to 5 p.m., immersing themselves in a variety of activities that promote personal growth and well-being, with pick up and drop off from Central Maui. The activities will be based on weather and ocean conditions. They will then be dropped off back at the program where they were picked up. Participants are welcome to join for one session or all four.

“This program is about more than just outdoor adventure—it’s about creating a safe and supportive environment where kids can challenge themselves, develop new skills, and build lasting friendships,” said Dustin Tester, founder of Mana O Maui.

Spaces are limited, and early registration is encouraged. To sign up or learn more, interested families can visit https://manaomaui.org/surfnturf.

Mana O Maui is a nonprofit organization that was launched in 2023 to provide empowerment programs through Hawaiian cultural education, adventure education, surf therapy and the healing arts.

