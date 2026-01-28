Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 29, 2026

January 28, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
7-10
7-10
10-15 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
North winds around 5 mph early in the

                            afternoon, becoming light and variable.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 04:51 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:06 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            northeast around 5 mph in the

                            afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 08:34 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 11:01 AM HST.




Low -0.5 feet 05:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:14 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A significant northwest swell is expected to impact the state over the next several days. This swell will begin building down the island chain on Thursday and will be a long duration event, with a peak centered around the Friday through Saturday time frame. Heights will exceed advisory levels by Thursday, then warning levels Friday through Saturday. This swell will then decline early next week before an even larger, extra large swell arrives in the islands by Tuesday. Impacts associated with the warning-level surf Friday through Saturday will likely lead to some water reaching areas that typically remain dry along exposed coasts, including vulnerable low-lying roadways and infrastructure. This likelihood will especially increase if the peak surf coincides with the overnight high tide cycle Friday night. 


Surf along east-facing shores will remain small due to the lack of trades locally and upstream of the state. Surf along south-facing shores will gradually ease Thursday as a small, long-period south- southwest swell gradually declines. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





