Maui Surf Forecast for January 29, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|7-10
|7-10
|10-15
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly clear.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|North winds around 5 mph early in the
afternoon, becoming light and variable.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:14 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A significant northwest swell is expected to impact the state over the next several days. This swell will begin building down the island chain on Thursday and will be a long duration event, with a peak centered around the Friday through Saturday time frame. Heights will exceed advisory levels by Thursday, then warning levels Friday through Saturday. This swell will then decline early next week before an even larger, extra large swell arrives in the islands by Tuesday. Impacts associated with the warning-level surf Friday through Saturday will likely lead to some water reaching areas that typically remain dry along exposed coasts, including vulnerable low-lying roadways and infrastructure. This likelihood will especially increase if the peak surf coincides with the overnight high tide cycle Friday night.
Surf along east-facing shores will remain small due to the lack of trades locally and upstream of the state. Surf along south-facing shores will gradually ease Thursday as a small, long-period south- southwest swell gradually declines.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com