Maui Surf Forecast for January 29, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 7-10 7-10 10-15 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds North winds around 5 mph early in the

afternoon, becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 04:51 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:06 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 08:34 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 11:01 AM HST. Low -0.5 feet 05:51 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:14 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A significant northwest swell is expected to impact the state over the next several days. This swell will begin building down the island chain on Thursday and will be a long duration event, with a peak centered around the Friday through Saturday time frame. Heights will exceed advisory levels by Thursday, then warning levels Friday through Saturday. This swell will then decline early next week before an even larger, extra large swell arrives in the islands by Tuesday. Impacts associated with the warning-level surf Friday through Saturday will likely lead to some water reaching areas that typically remain dry along exposed coasts, including vulnerable low-lying roadways and infrastructure. This likelihood will especially increase if the peak surf coincides with the overnight high tide cycle Friday night.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain small due to the lack of trades locally and upstream of the state. Surf along south-facing shores will gradually ease Thursday as a small, long-period south- southwest swell gradually declines.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.