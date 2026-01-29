Caution urged with less lighting during Keōpūolani Regional Park pole replacement project

A lower section of the countyʻs Keōpūolani Regional Park is pictured. PC: County of Maui / Mia Aʻi

Early-morning and nighttime Keōpūolani Regional Park pedestrians are encouraged to be cautious along pathways starting Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, when pathway light poles at the Kahului park will be removed. Some lighting will remain in place, but new pathway light poles will not be installed for several months, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

DPR is upgrading pedestrian light poles in the park after inspections of existing ones showed they have structural deterioration and electrical issues.

During work to replace the impacted light poles, the park will remain open. A project to replace field lights is scheduled for the near future.

For more information, contact DPR Maintenance Division at 808-270-7382.