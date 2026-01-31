Maui Surf Forecast for February 01, 2026
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|10-15
|9-12
|5-7
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Hazy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:15 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Large surf along north and west facing shores will gradually decline as the current northwest swell fades tonight into Sunday, with another round of elevated surf due early next week. The High Surf Warning has been dropped and a High Surf Advisory is now in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui and west facing shores of the Big Island through 6 AM HST Sunday morning. Another round of potentially larger northwest swell is expected late Monday through early Thursday.
Surf along east- and south-facing shores will remain small through the next several days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
