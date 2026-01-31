Maui Surf Forecast for February 01, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 12-16 10-15 9-12 5-7 West Facing 3-5 3-5 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 07:28 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 02:51 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 09:24 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 02:03 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:15 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Large surf along north and west facing shores will gradually decline as the current northwest swell fades tonight into Sunday, with another round of elevated surf due early next week. The High Surf Warning has been dropped and a High Surf Advisory is now in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui and west facing shores of the Big Island through 6 AM HST Sunday morning. Another round of potentially larger northwest swell is expected late Monday through early Thursday.

Surf along east- and south-facing shores will remain small through the next several days.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.