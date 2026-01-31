Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 01, 2026

January 31, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
10-15
9-12
5-7 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Hazy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

                            southwest after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 07:28 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 02:51 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 09:24 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 02:03 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:15 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Large surf along north and west facing shores will gradually decline as the current northwest swell fades tonight into Sunday, with another round of elevated surf due early next week. The High Surf Warning has been dropped and a High Surf Advisory is now in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui and west facing shores of the Big Island through 6 AM HST Sunday morning. Another round of potentially larger northwest swell is expected late Monday through early Thursday. 


Surf along east- and south-facing shores will remain small through the next several days. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
