PUC to hold public hearing on proposed Hawaiʻi water rate increase in Kapalua, Maui

The Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission will conduct a public hearing Monday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Maui Preparatory Academy on Hawaii Water Service Company, Inc.’s request for a rate increase for its Kapalua Water and Wastewater Divisions. In-person and online attendance are welcome.

This hearing is limited to Hawaii Water’s request for a rate increase. It does not address the ongoing broader dispute about water management in the Kapalua region of West Maui. The commission previously stated that it does not have the legal authority to make determinations about water allocation and priority uses of water.

Hawaii Water says its operating expenses have increased since it last raised rates 16 years ago and that it has made significant capital improvements to its water and sewer systems. Hawaii Water is asking the commission to approve the following:

A total revenue increase of $2.22 million, or a 59% increase over revenues at current effective rates, including a 7.46% rate of return;

A Power Cost Charge pass-through that would allow the company to directly pass on its power costs to customers;

A Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tariff credit to refund customers’ over-collected revenues from 2021-2025; and

A Watershed Purchase Rider that would allow the company to directly pass on to customers the cost of water it purchases from the Maui Land and Pineapple watershed.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and share their views during the hearing, either in person or online.

Date/Time: Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, 6 p.m.

Location: In person at Maui Preparatory Academy, Bozich Center for Athletics and Performing Arts, 4910 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina

Online via Webex

https://hpuc.my.webex.com/hpuc.my/j.php?MTID=m20a601fcdfc79ea484cd8348d96ba0f5

Meeting Number: 2554 850 8493

Meeting Password: 6iYxR2dmai6 (64997236 when dialing from a phone or video system) Telephone Dial-in Number: +1-650-479-3208

Access Code: 2554 850 8493

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The hearing will broadcast live on Akakū Community Media channel 53 on Maui County and on ‘Ōlelo Community Media channel 54 on Oʻahu. It will also livestream on the commission’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@hpuc.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Written comments may be submitted online on the commission’s website, by email or mail and should reference Docket No. 2025-0220.

Online: https://hpuc.my.site.com/cdms/s/consumers/publiccomments

Email: puc@hawaii.gov

Mail: Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission, 465 S. King Street, #103, Honolulu, HI 96813