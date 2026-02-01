Crater service volunteers sought for Friends of Haleakalā service trip, Feb. 15-17

Palikū Campsite in Haleakalā Crater. NPS Photo (2021)

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park seeks National Park Service experienced hikers to volunteer for a strenuous three-night service trip in Haleakalā Crater, Feb. 15 to 17.

Participants will stay in the Palikū Patrol Cabin. The work may involve removing invasive species and native plant seed collection to help preserve native Hawaiian ecosystems.

For details and how to sign up, visit www.fhnp.org. Then email the leader, andy@fhnp.org .