Maui Surf Forecast for February 02, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 4-6 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 08:09 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:21 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds South winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 09:49 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:46 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:16 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current west-northwest swell will continue to decline through Monday, with another round of extra-large surf due Tuesday. Surf along north and west facing shores will diminish to small heights by Monday morning, followed by an increase during the afternoon as forerunners of the next northwest swell arrive. The next northwest swell (310 to 325 degrees) will build rapidly Monday night and peak Tuesday and Wednesday as overlapping pulses pass through Hawaiian waters. Surf along most north and west facing shores will easily exceed High Surf Warning levels. The swell will decline Thursday and Friday, with surf falling below High Surf Advisory levels Thursday night. Another large swell is possible late Friday and Saturday.

Surf along east and south facing shores will remain small through much of the week, aside from a brief boost along south facing shores with the increase in southwest winds as the front approaches on Monday. An increase is possible along east shores next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.