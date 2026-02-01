Myla Tuitele of Kamehameha Maui named to girls soccer Division I All-Tournament Team

Maui’s Myla Tuitele of Kamehameha-Maui was among the athletes selected as members of the Division I All-Tournament Team for the Hele HHSAA Girls Soccer State Championships.

In the DI quarterfinal, KS Maui defeated Campbell 3-0, with goals scored by: Tuitele (10′), Rainey Librando (67′), and Kulia Kapuaʻala (74′).

In the semifinal matchup, KS Maui fell to Punahou 1-0. In the consolation DI game, Baldwin defeated Mililani 1-0.

In the Division II semifinals, Seabury Hall defeated Roosevelt, 2-1 with goals scored by Loeau Noe (61’) and Quinn Quinabo (64’). Roosevelt’s goal was made by Kayla Lai (54’).

Members of the Divison I All-Tournament Team were: Shelby Aoki, Kamehameha; Jaz Chang, Punahou; Mya Kishida, Kamehameha; Kaya Leslie, Kamehameha; Avya-Ray Malepeai, Kamehameha; Kaahupahau Montgomery, Kamehameha; Aina Nakamura, Punahou; Olivia Schiel, Punahou; Myla Tuitele, Kamehameha-Maui; Ionare Ve’e, Kamehameha; and Maya Yoshimura, Punahou. The Most Outstanding Player/Goalkeeper was Kailla Miller of Kamehameha.

Members of the Division II All-Tournament Team were: Kaylee Chong, Mid-Pacific; Kaycie Hayashi, PAC-5; Kahalia Huddleston, Kamehameha-Hawaiʻi; Ever Kaspo, Mid-Pacific; Destiny Look, Mid-Pacific; Madisyn Meyers, Kamehameha-Hawaiʻi; Chloe Quan, Mid-Pacific; Ashley Ragain, PAC-5; Jordan Remily, PAC-5; Aileah Villatora, Kauaʻi; and Goalkeeper — Kanai Gundaker, PAC-5. The Most Outstanding Player was Kana Smith of PAC-5.