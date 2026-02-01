Working Families Caucus introduces bill package for 2026 state legislative session

Hawaiʻi Legislature’s Working Families Caucus and community advocates on Thursday (Jan. 29) introduced a 5-bill package for the 2026 state legislative session.

Photo Courtesy: Hawaiʻi Legislature’s Working Families Caucus

Proposed measures are dedicated to supporting working families by strengthening childcare subsidies, expanding the dependent care services tax credit, increasing Medicaid funding and restructuring income tax brackets for higher-income earners.

“Hawaiʻi’s working families need our support more than ever, particularly as recent federal actions have put the safety and security of our communities at risk,” said Working Families Caucus Co-Convenor Big Island state Rep. Jeanné Kapela in a release outlining the bill package. “By working closely with community advocates, our bipartisan caucus identified key priorities this session that we need to address, so that we may meaningfully support families across our state.”

2026 Working Families Caucus bill package

House Bill 2006/Senate Bill 2684: Relating to child well-being

Requires Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services to establish and administer a Hawaiʻi Rx kids program to improve the economic stability of households with very young children who reside in the state through a onetime payment and several monthly payments.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

House Bill 2007/Senate Bill 2683: Relating to the household and dependent care services tax credit

Increases a taxpayer’s applicable percentage of employment-related expenses used to calculate the household and dependent care services tax credit. Extends the sunset date of the temporary increase in maximum employment-related expenses used to calculate the household and dependent care services tax credit. Sunsets June 30, 2030.

House Bill 2008: Relating to taxation

Establishes a new bracket for higher-income earners for taxable years, beginning after Dec. 31, 2029.

House Bill 2009/Senate Bill 2682: Relating to family caregiver support

Extends childcare subsidies to disabled parents or guardians, regardless of their employment status. Requires Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services to evaluate caregiver capacity and dependent-care responsibilities when determining eligibility for Medicaid home- and community-based services. Requires Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services to update its evaluation form and functional assessment protocols related to level of care and at-risk needs determinations. Appropriates funds.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

House Bill 2010/Senate Bill 2468: Relating to taxation

Establishes a surcharge on taxable income exceeding $1 million to provide funding, if approved by Hawaiʻi Legislature, for the State Medicaid Program.

Photo Courtesy: Hawaiʻi Legislature’s Working Families Caucus

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Working Families Caucus mission is to protect worker rights and ʻohana throughout the state by developing and implementing a pro-labor agenda in the Hawaiʻi Legislature.

Caucus members also aim to provide information and educate state lawmakers about issues that impact labor and working families. The caucus works closely with unions, allies and organizations dedicated to strengthening economic security for Hawaiʻi’s working families.