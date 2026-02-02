ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi version of Moana 2 premieres during Hawaiian Language Month

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana and Moana 2 made history with the global debut of their Hawaiian-language versions on Disney+ on Feb. 1 during Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian Language Month). The films are led by Auliʻi Cravalho, who reprises her role as Moana and also serves as a producer, alongside an all Hawaiʻi voice cast.

To celebrate this historic release, Kūmau Productions, in collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studios, will host the official ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi premiere of Moana 2 through a free, community-wide event in Honolulu.

The new version of Moana 2 will have its official premiere on Saturday, Feb. 7, with a community celebration at the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum – the State Museum of Natural and Cultural History of Hawaiʻi. Registration is required for attendance.

The Hawaiian language versions are produced by Auliʻi Cravalho, Moana 2 Oceanic Cultural Trust member Lāiana Kanoa-Wong, and Ty Sanga. Additional Hawaiian language cast members include Kaipu Baker (Maui), Pualalea Panaewa (Loto), Moses Goods (Kele), Kauʻi Kaina (Matangi), Kailani Lucey (Simea), with vocals from Kaʻikena Scanlan (Maui) and ʻOʻoe Carr (Matangi).

“As someone who grew up surrounded by ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, it means the world to see our language celebrated and shared in this way, especially during Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi,” said Cravalho. “This project honors our kūpuna, our keiki, and the future of our language.”

“There are few moments in our lifetime where we get to witness the power of our language being uplifted on a global platform,” said Kanoa-Wong, who is a Hawaiian immersion school graduate and co-founder of Kūmau Productions. “Releasing these films during Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi is intentional and meaningful. It reflects the collective effort of our community to ensure ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi continues to thrive.”