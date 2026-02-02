Catch the Big Game live at Lahaina Cannery, Feb. 8

Lahaina Cannery Mall

Lahaina Cannery hosts a viewing of the Big Game on Feb. 8, 2026. The event features a full day of football, food, drinks and company. The game kicks off at 1:30 p.m., and fans can watch on a 220-inch TV.

Guests can enjoy Sergio’s Cantina Bar and Food Truck, along with a variety of food trucks located in the dining lot, including Bistro Gourmandise, Ganotisis’ Pacific Rim Cuisine, Lahaina Sushi Ko, and Lahaina Thai Ono.

Sergio’s Cantina Bar Truck

Happy Hour runs from 2-4 p.m.

Stay up to date on upcoming events, store hours, and the latest happenings at Lahaina Cannery by visiting www.lahainacannery.com.

In addition, Lahaina Cannery continues to offer a variety of free cultural programming for the community throughout the week. Activities include:

Zumba Classes: Mondays, 9–10 a.m.

Hula Lessons: Thursdays, 2:30–3:30 p.m.

Hula Shows: Sundays, 1–2 p.m.

Guests can also enjoy Pau Hana Concert Series, featuring live music from local musicians every Friday and Saturday from 5–6:30 p.m. Stop by Sergio’s Bar Truck and the Dining Lot for refreshments and local eats while enjoying the performances.

Visitors are encouraged to explore Lahaina Cannery’s diverse mix of stores and services, including ABC Store, American Savings Bank, Bank of Hawaiʻi, Boss Frog’s, Crazy Shirts, First Hawaiian Bank, Fork & Salad, Hawaiʻi Printsellers, HIC Surf, Jersey Mike’s, KaiAloha Supply, Kalei’s Maui, Lahaina Gelato, Longs Drugs, Maui Island Creations, Maui Toy Works, Na Hoku, Pink Nails, Safeway, Salt + Hair, Serendipity, Starbucks, Three Crowns Jewelry, T-Shirt Factory, and Village Gallery.