Kahului Service Center’s County offices are closed today due to power outage

County of Maui offices at the Kahului Service Center closed this morning due to a Hawaiian Electric Co. power outage in Kahului. Based on an estimated restoration time of 3:30 p.m. provided by HECO, the offices may not reopen today.
County offices located at the Kahului Service that closed today due to the outage include:
- Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing (DMVL)
- Department of Finance, Real Property Tax payment windows
- 4LEAF emergency permitting office
- Department of Transportation
- Maui County Business Resource Center
County offices are expected to reopen tomorrow, Feb. 3, 2026.
