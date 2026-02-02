Maui News

Kahului Service Center’s County offices are closed today due to power outage

February 2, 2026, 12:05 PM HST
County of Maui Service Center. PC: Wendy Osher.

County of Maui offices at the Kahului Service Center closed this morning due to a Hawaiian Electric Co. power outage in Kahului. Based on an estimated restoration time of 3:30 p.m. provided by HECO, the offices may not reopen today.

County offices located at the Kahului Service that closed today due to the outage include:

  • Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing (DMVL)
  • Department of Finance, Real Property Tax payment windows
  • 4LEAF emergency permitting office
  • Department of Transportation
  • Maui County Business Resource Center

County offices are expected to reopen tomorrow, Feb. 3, 2026.

