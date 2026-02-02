Kahului Service Center’s County offices are closed today due to power outage

County of Maui Service Center. PC: Wendy Osher.

County of Maui offices at the Kahului Service Center closed this morning due to a Hawaiian Electric Co. power outage in Kahului. Based on an estimated restoration time of 3:30 p.m. provided by HECO, the offices may not reopen today.

County offices located at the Kahului Service that closed today due to the outage include:

Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing (DMVL)

Department of Finance, Real Property Tax payment windows

4LEAF emergency permitting office

Department of Transportation

Maui County Business Resource Center

County offices are expected to reopen tomorrow, Feb. 3, 2026.