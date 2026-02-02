Maui architect David Sellers to receive humanitarian award for Lahaina rebuilding

David Sellers, founder and principal architect at Hawaiʻi Off Grid Architecture & Engineering, will receive the Gordon Bradley Humanitarian Award for his recovery efforts in Lahaina. Here, he shows a block of cross-laminated (mass) timber, which is fire resistant. PC: Brian Perry

Maui architect David Sellers will receive the Gordon Bradley Humanitarian Award for his recovery efforts in Lahaina during the second annual Huakaʻi Awards Gala.

The event, presented by the American Institute of Architects Hawaii State Council in collaboration with the Hawaii Architectural Foundation, will take place Feb. 21 at The Pacific Club in Honolulu.

Sellers, a member of the American Institute of Architects, is being recognized for work that includes providing free building plans to landowners seeking to rebuild after the August 2023 wildfires. As the 2024 president of AIA Maui, Sellers helped mobilize resources and advocate for displaced families. He continues to work with the Family Life Center on the development of ʻOhana Hope Village, a transitional community for wildfire survivors.

The humanitarian award is given to architects who donate time to charitable boards and humanitarian endeavors to benefit society.

Other honorees at the gala include Glenn Mason, who will receive the Medal of Honor, and Larry Heim, who will receive the Paepae I Ka Pōhaku Award.

Mason, a founding principal of MASON and a fellow of the American Institute of Architects, is the 12th recipient of the Medal of Honor. The award is the council’s highest distinction, given to architects who significantly advance the profession through leadership. Mason is known for his work in historic preservation at sites such as ‘Iolani Palace, Hulihe‘e Palace and Kawaiaha‘o Church. In 2023, he was appointed to the Oʻahu Historic Preservation Commission.

Heim, the former owner of HONBLUE and an honorary affiliate member of the AIA, is being recognized with the Paepae I Ka Pōhaku Award for contributing to the public’s appreciation of architectural design. His career included support for community efforts such as the Hawaii Foodbank and Adopt-a-Block.

The Huakaʻi Awards celebrate individuals who have shaped the built environment and communities in Hawai‘i.

The AIA Hawaii State Council represents architects on statewide matters and provides advice to government bodies on issues affecting the profession. The Hawaii Architectural Foundation works to increase the understanding and value of architecture within the local community.