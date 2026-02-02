OHA seeks nonprofit administrator for new program

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is seeking a qualified nonprofit administrator for its new Mālama Honua Home Improvement/Renovation Program Grant (Mālama Honua).

The Mālama Honua Program Grant is a new pilot project for income-qualified Native Hawaiian homeowners who are ineligible for traditional loans due to income or credit limitations.

The selected nonprofit partner will provide targeted grants to Native Hawaiian homeowners to address critical health and safety repairs so they can remain in their homes. Funds will be prioritized for urgent repairs that address documented hazards, or threats to habitability.

The grant will empower a nonprofit partner to help address long-term housing, economic stability, and health outcomes for OHA beneficiaries.

To assist with the grant administrator selection process, OHA is seeking evaluators with expertise in home construction, housing challenges in Hawaiʻi and/or nonprofit housing support.

The Mālama Honua grant solicitation is currently open to eligible Hawaiʻi nonprofit organizations. The open period to submit a letter of interest is from Feb. 20 through March 6.

Funded projects must align with OHA’s Strategic Plan, Mana i Mauli Ola, and demonstrate clear benefits to Native Hawaiian communities.

For more information, email grantsinfo@oha.org.