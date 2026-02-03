Maui Surf Forecast for February 04, 2026
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|30-40
|20-30
|20-30
|22-26
|West Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|6-8
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly clear.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|North winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:17 PM HST.
Swell Summary
An extra-large, medium- to long-period northwest (310-320 degree) swell is continuing to move through the islands, resulting in warning level surf along exposed north and west facing shores. The resulting extra-large to giant surf is expected to peak this afternoon into this evening along exposed coasts of the smaller islands, with heights well above warning levels lingering into Wednesday before gradually lowering to advisory levels by Thursday. A High Surf Warning remains in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, north facing shores of Maui, and west facing shores of the Big Island through the day on Wednesday. A High Surf Advisory also remains in effect for north facing shores of the Big Island. Surf along north and west facing shores will potentially return to warning levels for exposed coasts by Friday night into Saturday due to a new northwest swell arriving, generated from a low currently over the far northwest Pacific.
Surf along east facing shores could quickly rise and become rough this weekend as strong to gale-force northeast winds fill in behind a cold front expected.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com