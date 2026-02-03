Maui Surf Forecast for February 04, 2026

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 30-40 20-30 20-30 22-26 West Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 6-8 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds North winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 03:28 PM HST. Low -0.2 feet 09:25 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 04:11 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 10:39 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 04:11 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:17 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An extra-large, medium- to long-period northwest (310-320 degree) swell is continuing to move through the islands, resulting in warning level surf along exposed north and west facing shores. The resulting extra-large to giant surf is expected to peak this afternoon into this evening along exposed coasts of the smaller islands, with heights well above warning levels lingering into Wednesday before gradually lowering to advisory levels by Thursday. A High Surf Warning remains in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, north facing shores of Maui, and west facing shores of the Big Island through the day on Wednesday. A High Surf Advisory also remains in effect for north facing shores of the Big Island. Surf along north and west facing shores will potentially return to warning levels for exposed coasts by Friday night into Saturday due to a new northwest swell arriving, generated from a low currently over the far northwest Pacific.

Surf along east facing shores could quickly rise and become rough this weekend as strong to gale-force northeast winds fill in behind a cold front expected.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.