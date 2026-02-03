Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 04, 2026

February 3, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
30-40
20-30
20-30
22-26 




West Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
6-8 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
North winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 03:28 PM HST.




Low -0.2 feet 09:25 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 04:11 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 10:39 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 04:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:17 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An extra-large, medium- to long-period northwest (310-320 degree) swell is continuing to move through the islands, resulting in warning level surf along exposed north and west facing shores. The resulting extra-large to giant surf is expected to peak this afternoon into this evening along exposed coasts of the smaller islands, with heights well above warning levels lingering into Wednesday before gradually lowering to advisory levels by Thursday. A High Surf Warning remains in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, north facing shores of Maui, and west facing shores of the Big Island through the day on Wednesday. A High Surf Advisory also remains in effect for north facing shores of the Big Island. Surf along north and west facing shores will potentially return to warning levels for exposed coasts by Friday night into Saturday due to a new northwest swell arriving, generated from a low currently over the far northwest Pacific. 


Surf along east facing shores could quickly rise and become rough this weekend as strong to gale-force northeast winds fill in behind a cold front expected. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments