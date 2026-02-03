Maui student earns honors for ReefWatch App in 2025 Congressional App Challenge

Chelsey Miguel (left) of King Kekaulike High School on Maui with US Rep. Jill Tokuda (right). PC: Office of US Rep. Jill Tokuda

US Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02) has announced the winners of the 2025 Congressional App Challenge for her congressional district after surprising them with on-campus visits.

On Maui, Rep. Tokuda visited King Kekaulike High School on Maui to surprise Chelsey Miguel, who placed second for ReefWatch, a conservation platform that allows people to document coral reef health and update records.

(L-R) Michael Kai Hochartand Talei Ham of Le Jardin Academy, and Reese Reilly from Mid-Pacific Institute with US Rep. Jill Tokuda. PC: Office of US Rep. Jill Tokuda

Rep. Tokuda visited Le Jardin Academy to surprise Michael Kai Hochart with the news that he took home top honors for the “ʻIwa App,” which helps to quickly identify derelict fishing nets from unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) imagery and assists with the on-site execution of large-scale marine debris removal in Papahānaumokuākea. As this year’s winner, he will be invited to #HouseofCode in Washington, D.C. where students will present their winning apps.

Also at Le Jardin Academy, Rep. Tokuda surprised Talei Ham with news of her third place win for KanuWise. She teamed up with Reese Reilly, a Mid-Pacific Institute student, who also went to campus for the surprise. Their app helps users both identify and learn about plants found in Hawaiʻi.

“I am extremely inspired by the creativity and talent of Hawaiʻi’s students,” said Tokuda. “They are demonstrating how technology can be a powerful tool for solving real-world issues and I look forward to following their journey as they continue to make an impact on our community. A big mahalo to the teachers who guided them, and the parents and family who supported these students.”

The Congressional App Challenge is an annual nationwide competition that allows students interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) to create an application or “app” for mobile, table, or computer devices. Nearly 13,900 students nationwide entered the 2025 competition.