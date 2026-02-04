J. Walter Cameron Center announces Board leadership transition

J. Walter Cameron Center. PC: Wendy Osher (7.20.21)

The J. Walter Cameron Center announces a leadership transition on its Board of Directors, recognizing the service of outgoing Board President Jeff Ueoka and welcoming Royce Fukuroku as the Center’s new Board President.

Jeff Ueoka is leaving the board after his successful term as Board President. Since joining the board in 2022, Ueoka provided steady leadership and strong governance, helping guide the Cameron Center through continued growth while advancing its mission to incubate, support, and accelerate social good across Maui County.

Royce Fukuroku. File photo.

Fukuroku joined the Cameron Center Board of Directors in 2022 and currently serves as Vice President and Commercial Banking Assistant Manager for the Maui Commercial Banking Center at Central Pacific Bank, a position he has held since 2021. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of San Francisco.

Fukuroku brings financial expertise, strategic insight, and a collaborative leadership style to the role. His appointment reflects the Center’s continued focus on strong governance and long-term sustainability in support of its 25-plus resident nonprofit agencies and the tens of thousands of individuals they collectively serve each year.

The J. Walter Cameron Center extends its mahalo to Ueoka for his leadership and service and looks forward to Fukuroku guiding the Board’s vision in the years ahead.