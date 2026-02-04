Maui Surf Forecast for February 05, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 20-30 20-25 12-16 10-14 West Facing 6-8 5-7 3-5 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Hazy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 04:11 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 10:00 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 04:31 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Sunny. Hazy. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:03 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 04:56 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:18 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The extra-large northwest swell that has been impacting the islands over the past day or so is declining, but it is still producing warning-level surf along exposed north and west facing shores. Given the latest observations and guidance, the High Surf Warning for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, north facing shores of Maui, and west facing shores of the Big Island has been extended through tonight. Surf heights are expected to lower below warning thresholds for impacted shores Thursday as the swell continues to decline. Heights will dip below advisory levels for a brief period Thursday night into Friday, then return to warning levels for exposed coasts Friday night into Saturday due to a fresh northwest swell arriving. The High Surf Advisory for north facing shores of the Big Island has also been extended through tonight, but will likely be dropped thereafter.

Surf along east facing shores could quickly rise and become rough this weekend, with heights potentially nearing the warning level during the peak by Monday. Surf along south facing shores will remain small throughout the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.