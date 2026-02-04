New economic analysis: monthly medical cannabis sales in Hawaiʻi total $5.3M

A new independent economic analysis commissioned by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, Office of Medical Cannabis Control and Regulation assesses the performance of Hawaiʻi’s medical cannabis program and evaluates the potential size and impacts of a future adult-use cannabis market.

The report, prepared by Cannabis Public Policy Consulting, shows that Hawaiʻi’s regulated medical cannabis system captures approximately 86-87 percent of all cannabis spending by registered patients and that monthly medical cannabis sales total about $5.3 million. These findings indicate that the program is effectively serving patient needs and is the primary source of cannabis for the registered patient population, according to the DOH.

The analysis estimates that the current total cannabis demand across all sources is approximately $17 to $32 million per month. While an adult-use market may generate new tax revenue, OMCCR emphasizes that those gains must be weighed against the costs of protecting public health and supporting a well-regulated industry.

“Increased availability is likely to lead to higher overall use, which may increase rates of cannabis use disorder, drug-impaired driving and youth exposure. Sustained investment in prevention, education, treatment and safety initiatives is necessary to reduce preventable harms and protect vulnerable populations, particularly youth,” according to a DOH news release.

“We are pleased with the report’s findings highlighting the strength and performance of Hawaiʻi’s medical cannabis program,” said OMCCR Program Manager Andrew Goff. “Any expansion beyond medical use must account for the real costs of safeguarding public health. Revenue generated should be directed toward substance use treatment, mental health services and comprehensive public education, as well as investments in the emerging cannabis industry, including workforce development and social equity initiatives.”

For a downloadable PDF of the independent report on the Current Medical and Future Adult-Use Cannabis Market in Hawai‘i: https://health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis/files/2026/01/HawaiiReportDesigned_1.20.pdf