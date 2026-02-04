Nominations sought for annual celebration of outstanding Maui County volunteers

County 2025 Volunteer Heroes recognized for exemplary service to nonprofits. PC: County of Maui

HandsOn Maui, the County of Maui Volunteer Center, encourages nominations for the annual Volunteer Hero Celebration of Service, an initiative that highlights residents who actively volunteer to improve their Maui County communities.

Managers of registered nonprofits or government volunteer programs on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi may nominate one volunteer per organization or program at www.handsonmaui.com/nominate. Nominations are open Feb. 5 through March 6, 2026 — or until 25 qualifying nominations are reached — whichever comes first.

“Our Maui County volunteers annually give their time, heart and aloha to strengthen our islands and improve our future,” said Jessica Crouse, County of Maui Department of Human Concerns acting director. “We are deeply grateful for their many acts of service and honored to recognize this year’s outstanding, selfless volunteers for all they provide to our communities.”

During National Volunteer Month in April, Volunteer Heroes will be announced and celebrated through HandsOn Maui social media, e-news and blog. The annual Volunteer Hero Celebration of Service culminates with an in-person event on April 24, 2026, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Office of the Mayor conference room, Kalana O Maui building, Wailuku. Each nominee will receive a Certificate of Recognition from the County of Maui and a Volunteer Hero T-shirt.

HandsOn Maui is part of the County Department of Human Concerns. The volunteer center supports volunteers and nonprofits by strengthening community engagement. For more information, visit https://mauicounty.gov/humanconcerns and click on “Volunteer Center.”