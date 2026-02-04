Rep. Tokuda holds agriculture listening session in Kula ahead of Farm Bill 

Kula Ag Listening Session (1.29.26) PC: Office of US Rep. Jill Tokuda

US Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02) recently held a series of agriculture listening sessions across Hawaiʻi to hear directly from farmers, ranchers, and producers about the challenges facing local agriculture and food systems in advance of a potential markup of a Farm Bill in the House Committee on Agriculture.

The listening sessions, held in Waimānalo, Waialua, and Kula, came at a time of heightened uncertainty for farmers nationwide, driven by market volatility, trade disruptions, rising input costs, and reduced access to federal programs. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, US farmers have experienced more than $50 billion in losses over the last three crop years, underscoring the pressures facing producers as Farm Bill discussions move forward.

Across the sessions, farmers raised concerns about agricultural land ownership, invasive species control, and the impact of USDA staffing cuts. Participants also discussed tariff impacts, the need for expanded value-added processing capacity, and opportunities to expand local markets.

“Our farmers are navigating higher costs, tighter margins, and increasing uncertainty,” said Tokuda. “These listening sessions were about hearing directly from the people doing the work and making sure the Farm Bill is grounded in Hawaiʻi’s needs. A strong Farm Bill must support farmers and food security together, because here in Hawaiʻi, the health of our farms and the ability of our families to put food on the table are inseparable.”

Input gathered during the listening sessions will help inform Tokuda’s advocacy as Farm Bill discussions continue, with a focus on supporting farmers, strengthening local food systems, and ensuring Hawaiʻi’s agricultural priorities are represented. She is planning more sessions on Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island, Molokai, and Lānaʻi.

For farmers unable to attend future sessions, Tokuda invites input here or at tokuda.house.gov/services.

Pictures from the Agriculture Listening Sessions can be viewed here.