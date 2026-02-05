Chad Takesue, interim chief executive of Locations, RESCO Inc.

The parent company of real estate brokerage Locations, RESCO Inc., announced the appointment of Chad Takesue as interim chief executive officer Monday. The appointment took effect Feb. 2.

Takesue succeeds Corbett Kalama, who is stepping down as chief executive officer following the conclusion of his contract. Kalama plans to focus on community-focused work for Native Hawaiian and other underserved communities. He will remain with the company as executive advisor for real estate innovation to support the leadership transition and strategic initiatives.

“Chad is a proven, experienced leader, and the Board has full confidence in his ability to guide RESCO forward,” Kalama said. “I’m grateful to continue supporting the company’s next chapter in an advisory capacity, and I look forward to working closely with Chad as he steps into this role”.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Takesue started with Locations in 2005 as a real estate salesperson. He has served in several senior leadership roles, including managing partner, senior vice president of sales, senior vice president of property management and chief sales officer.

“Locations has an extraordinary team and a deep commitment to serving Hawaii’s homebuyers, sellers and tenants. As Interim CEO, my priority is to ensure continuity, support our agents and clients, and remain focused on the opportunities ahead,” Takesue said.

Takesue earned a broker’s license in 2008 and became a partner in the firm in 2012. He is a past president and current executive board member of the Locations Foundation. In 2022, he served as president of the Honolulu Board of REALTORS®.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A graduate of ‘Iolani School, Takesue holds a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Puget Sound and a Master of Business Administration from the Shidler College of Business at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The RESCO, Inc. Board of Directors credited Kalama with strengthening relationships across the public, private and nonprofit sectors during his three-year tenure.