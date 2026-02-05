Maui police launch impaired driving enforcement campaign over ‘Big Game’ weekend

The Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols at various locations to address impaired driving over the ‘Big Game’ weekend. The enforcement effort begins Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 and continues throughout the weekend.

Motorists can expect the Maui Police Department to take a zero-tolerance approach to impaired driving. In addition to being arrested for impaired driving, a violator’s vehicle may be subject to tow at the registered owner’s expense.

“Our goal is to promote voluntary compliance with all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on our roadways,” police said in a news release.

The Maui Police Department – DUI Task Force Unit is also asking for the public’s assistance in helping to keep Maui’s roadways safe for everyone and offered the following tips:

Plan a safe way home before consuming intoxicants; designate a sober driver.

If you have been consuming intoxicants, utilize a car service (Smartphone-driven online transportation networks), take a taxi, or call a sober friend or family member.

If you know someone who is impaired and intends to get behind the wheel, take their keys or help them make other arrangements to get to their next destination safely.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call the Maui Police Department to report it. You could save a life.

