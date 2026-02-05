Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 06, 2026

February 5, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
9-12
9-12
8-12
9-12 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            clear. Hazy. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
South winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 04:56 PM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 10:34 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 04:45 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
South winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 11:27 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 05:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:18 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell is declining, but the last in a series of large swells will arrive on Friday. Surf along exposed north and west shores will be just below High Surf Advisory thresholds into Friday morning as the current swell slowly drops and shifts out of the north-northwest. The new northwest swell (310-320 degrees) will build down the island chain on Friday. Surf along north and west shores of Kauai and Oahu will likely rise above High Surf Advisory levels during the day, and surf along exposed north and west facing shores of most islands may exceed High Surf Warning levels as the new swell peaks Friday night and early Saturday. The swell will decline sharply Saturday night, with surf expected to fall below advisory levels by Sunday morning. Small to moderate northwest swell will prevail through the remainder of the week. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain very small through Friday night. Surf is expected to rapidly build and become more rough this weekend, likely exceeding the advisory level Sunday night or Monday and potentially reaching the warning level Tuesday or Wednesday. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments