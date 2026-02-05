Maui Surf Forecast for February 06, 2026

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 9-12 9-12 8-12 9-12 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

clear. Hazy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 04:56 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 10:34 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 04:45 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature Around 80. Winds South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:27 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 05:47 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:18 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell is declining, but the last in a series of large swells will arrive on Friday. Surf along exposed north and west shores will be just below High Surf Advisory thresholds into Friday morning as the current swell slowly drops and shifts out of the north-northwest. The new northwest swell (310-320 degrees) will build down the island chain on Friday. Surf along north and west shores of Kauai and Oahu will likely rise above High Surf Advisory levels during the day, and surf along exposed north and west facing shores of most islands may exceed High Surf Warning levels as the new swell peaks Friday night and early Saturday. The swell will decline sharply Saturday night, with surf expected to fall below advisory levels by Sunday morning. Small to moderate northwest swell will prevail through the remainder of the week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain very small through Friday night. Surf is expected to rapidly build and become more rough this weekend, likely exceeding the advisory level Sunday night or Monday and potentially reaching the warning level Tuesday or Wednesday. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.