Circus Lolo production set for April at a private estate in Haʻikū

Circus Lolo will perform in April at a private estate in Haʻikū. PC: circuslolo.com screengrab

Low Gravity, a Maui non-profit organization, will host its Circus Lolo production as a fundraiser this spring at a private estate in Haʻikū.

Performances are scheduled for April 3-4. Proceeds will support Low Gravity’s free community programs, including the ʻOli ʻOli Club keiki enrichment program and monthly Keiki Fun Zones.

The production features a cast of more than 60 “ridiculous” characters and 30 “zany” acts performed by Maui volunteers. The ensemble includes residents ranging from ballroom and tap instructors to a breakdancing plumber, a middle school tuba player and a retired accountant who plays the saxophone.

Elizabeth Fellows, a Circus Lolo alumna, returns as Inuenda, the “Mattress of Ceremonies.” She is joined by newcomer Thalyn Nikolau, who plays Crescendo, the “Ringggggmaster.” Both recently held lead roles in a local production of “Cabaret.”

“We are beyond excited to bring Circus Lolo back to our community, especially at such a stunning and magical venue,” said Glenn Martinez, co-founder of Low Gravity. “This show is a true testament to the talent and generosity of our volunteers.”

Martinez, who founded the nonprofit with Smita Martinez, said the fundraiser is vital for maintaining the organization’s mission of providing creative and educational experiences to the community at no cost.

A metal detector prospector makes an appearance at a Circus Lolo production. PC: circuslolo.com screengrab

“Circus Lolo is a unique, community-driven spectacle that blends physical comedy, creative acts, and heartfelt performances,” Martinez said. “It embodies Low Gravity’s mission to promote fulfillment and fun through participation in creative and educational experiences, enriching the lives of Maui’s keiki and families.”

Tickets go on sale in March at circuslolo.com. Admission is $12.50 for adults and $2.50 for children. The specific address of the Haʻikū residence will be provided to guests upon ticket confirmation. Additional donations will be accepted at the venue.

Based in Kīhei, Circus Lolo is described as a live-action cartoon circus known for its costumes and slapstick humor.