Maui lane closures for the week of Feb. 7 – Feb. 13

Maui traffic.

The state Department of Transportation has multiple lane closure scheduled on Maui for the week of Feb. 7-13, 2026. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

A map of lane closures can be found here, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Puamana: Roving single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the southbound direction, between mile marker 19.2 and 19.6, in between Front Street and Puamana Beach Park, on Monday, Feb. 9 to Friday, Feb. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., to remove and install new guardrails. Traffic will be maintained in both directions with a lane shift.

Lahaina (24/7 closure): Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between Prison Street and Dickenson Street, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, for drain line replacement work. One lane in the northbound direction will be open for through traffic. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/drain-line-replacement-work-to-begin-on-honoapiilani-highway/

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei: Single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31), in the northbound direction, in the vicinity of East Waipuilani Road, on Monday, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to setup traffic controls and remove guardrails. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/shoulder-along-piilani-highway-to-be-closed-for-new-intersection-work/

Kīhei (24/7 closure): Shoulder closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31), in the northbound direction, in the vicinity of East Waipuilani Road, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, until further notice for construction of a new intersection for Maui Research & Technology Park residential subdivision. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/shoulder-along-piilani-highway-to-be-closed-for-new-intersection-work/

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Single lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32), in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 0.9 and 1.1, between Maui Lani Parkway and Mahalani Street, from Monday, Feb. 9 to Friday, Feb. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for sidewalk construction. Two eastbound through lanes will remain open with a lane shift.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Kahului: Roving single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 0 and 1, in the vicinity of Dairy Road and Kaʻahumanu Avenue, from Wednesday, Feb. 11 to Friday, Feb. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for palm pruning.

Spreckelsville (night work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 5 and 5.2, in the vicinity of Nonohe Place and Waipua Street, on Thursday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for HECO maintenance. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

Lower Pāʻia to Kūʻau (night work): Roving single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36), in the southbound direction, between mile marker 6.9 and 8.3, in the vicinity of Holomua Road and Olu Drive, at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12 to 5:30 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 13, for HECO maintenance. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

Huelo to Kailua (night work): Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 3 and 6, from Monday, Feb. 9 to Friday, Feb. 13 from 12:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., for weed control spot spraying, weather permitting.

Huelo to Kailua: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in the westbound direction, between mile marker 3.3 and 4, in the vicinity of Door of Faith Road and East Waipiʻo Road on Wednesday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for HECO to replace a transformer. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

Waikamoi to Honomanū (night work): Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 10 and 13, from Monday, Feb. 9 to Friday, Feb. 13, from 12:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., for weed control spot spraying, weather permitting.

Honomanū (night work): Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 13.5 and 16 from Monday, Feb. 9 to Friday, Feb. 13 from 12:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., for weed control spot spraying, weather permitting.

Wailua (night work): Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 18 and 20 from Monday, Feb. 9 to Friday, Feb. 13 from 12:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., for weed control spot spraying, weather permitting.

Wailua: Roving single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 18.5 and 24, in the vicinity of Wailua Valley State Wayside Park to Hanawī Stream, from Monday, Feb. 9 to Friday, Feb. 13, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for guardrail landscaping. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

Nāhiku to Hāna (night work): Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in either direction, between mile marker 26 and 30 from Monday, Feb. 9 to Friday, Feb. 13 from 12:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., for weed control spot spraying, weather permitting.

— Kula Highway (Route 37) —

Kula (24/7 closure): Shoulder closure on Kula Highway (Route 37), in the northbound direction, at the intersection with Ōmaʻopio Road, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, until further notice for intersection improvements. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/improvements-to-close-shoulder-and-one-lane-on-kula-highway/

Kula: Single lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37), in the northbound direction, at the intersection with Ōmaʻopio Road, from Monday, Feb. 9 to Friday, Feb. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for intersection work. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/improvements-to-close-shoulder-and-one-lane-on-kula-highway/

— Haleakalā Highway/Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

Kula: Roving single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377), in the southbound direction, between mile marker 3 and 4, from Tuesday, Feb. 10 to Thursday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree removal.

— Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) —

Kahului: Roving single lane closure on Kūihelani Highway (Route 380), in the westbound direction, between mile marker 1.3 and 6.1, from Tuesday, Feb. 10 to Thursday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for pavement striping. One lane will remain open for through traffic.

— Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Kahului to Waiehu: Single lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) in either direction, between mile marker 1.15 and 2.62, in the vicinity of Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) and Kahekili Highway (Route 340), from Tuesday, Feb. 10 to Friday, Feb. 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement striping. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/striping-work-to-close-one-lane-on-waiehu-beach-road/

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului (night work): Single lane closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in the northbound direction at Kamehameha Avenue, from 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 13 to 6 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 14, for traffic signal improvements. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/lanes-on-pu%ca%bbunene-avenue-to-be-closed-overnight-for-traffic-signal-improvements/

Kahului (24/7 closure): Right merge lane closed on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in the southbound direction at Wākea Avenue, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, for the Puʻunēnē Avenue Improvements project.

Kahului (night work): Full road closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in both directions between Wākea Avenue and Kūihelani Highway, nightly, from Wednesday, Feb. 11 to Friday, Feb. 13, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for traffic signal programming and pole replacement for the Puʻunēnē Avenue Improvements project. Last closure will open on Friday, Feb. 13. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/pu%ca%bbunene-avenue-night-closures-to-switch-over-traffic-signals/