Maui Pineapple Tour’s Valentine’s Floral Workshop and Dinner.

Love and the irresistibly fragrant bloom of fresh-cut flowers will be in the air at Maui Pineapple Tour’s first-ever Valentine’s Day Floral Workshop and Dinner, bringing together the timeless romance of tropical flowers and red roses and your own personal bouquet-crafting creativity. Set for Feb. 12, from 3:30 to 7 p.m., at the Maui Pineapple Store and Hāli‘imaile General Store, the hands-on crafting experience and ‘ono farm-to-table dinner celebrates one of the most enduring symbols of Valentine’s Day and romance just before the big day.

The hands-on crafting experience and farm-to-table dinner takes place at the Hāli‘imaile General Store and Maui Pineapple Store.

The event features a farm-to-table dinner.

Guests will relax and get creative in a two-hour workshop on crafting tropical bouquets with red rose accents. With a mix of fresh tropical foliage and rose blooms at the ready and their own imagination to inspire them, they’ll be guided step-by-step on how to design and hand-tie a beautiful floral arrangement for themselves, loved ones or someone special.

Fresh tropical foliage will be available.

All flowers, tools and materials will be provided in this relaxed, welcoming workshop where no prior experience is needed — just arrive ready to create. Tea, soda and water will be provided.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This experience inspires creativity, connection and moments of relaxation and thought not just on Valentine’s Day, but every day,” said Jayci Corwin, Director of Experiences at Hawaiʻi Farm Project “It’s a perfect way for friends, couples and families to create new memories together.”

Attendees can browse the pineapple-inspired and locally made products of the Maui Pineapple Store.

Following the workshop, attendees can browse the pineapple-inspired and locally made products of the Maui Pineapple Store before heading next door for a four-course, farm-to-table dinner at renowned Upcountry gem Hāli‘imaile General Store. With their bouquet handiwork to admire, they’ll enjoy a thoughtfully crafted menu created just for workshop participants, featuring fresh island flavors and ingredients, delicious seafood and meats, local-inspired sides and tempting desserts.

The event features a farm-to-table dinner.

Pricing for the workshop and dinner is $195 for adults and teens ages 13 and over, and $155 for keiki (children) ages three to 12. Gratuity and alcoholic beverages are not included.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Advance reservations for the Maui Pineapple Tour Valentine’s Day Floral Workshop and Dinner are required as seats are limited. To book the experience, visithttps://mauipineappletour.com/valentines-day-floral-workshop-and-dinner/