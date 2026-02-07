Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 08, 2026

February 7, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
9-12
7-10
6-8 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
5-7
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Occasional showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 06:58 PM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 11:42 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 04:44 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Numerous showers and a slight

                            chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 12:21 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:19 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large west-northwest swell peaked last night and will gradually lower tonight and Sunday. Buoy observations support downgrading the High Surf Warning to a High Surf Advisory for exposed north and west facing shores from Kauai to Maui, while the advisory for west facing shores of the Big Island will be extended through tonight. Surf on all islands will decline below advisory thresholds by Sunday morning. Small to moderate north-northwest to northwest swells will prevail through the remainder of the week. 


Large and very rough seas will develop on Sunday as trade winds strengthen. East shore surf should rise above the High Surf Advisory threshold Sunday night, with the potential for surf to reach the warning level Monday and Tuesday on Kauai and Oahu. Large east shore surf will slowly decline Tuesday into Wednesday but will still remain somewhat elevated through the remainder of the week. Surf along south facing shores will remain small with some small background south-southwest energy expected throughout the first half of next week. Select southern exposures exposed to the wind swell will likely see some larger waves as well. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
