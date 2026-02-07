Mayor Bissen signs emergency proclamation ahead of severe weather

Kanahā Beach Park third entrance downed trees. PC: County of Maui

Mayor Richard Bissen signed an emergency proclamation today, Feb. 7, 2026, ahead of severe weather that is predicted by National Weather Service to impact Maui County more than other counties in the state.

The emergency proclamation authorizes the County of Maui to access state and federal assistance programs for potential impacts and temporarily streamlines County procedures so resources, personnel and services can be deployed quickly and efficiently to support emergency response and recovery.

“The County of Maui is preparing for severe weather, including heavy rain, flooding and high winds, which is expected to impact our islands,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “I would like to encourage everyone to take steps to be prepared.”

Mayor Bissen said that visitors and residents should stay informed, create an emergency plan, prepare an emergency kit, secure property and look out for one another.

Flooding and downed trees today closed Waiehu Municipal Golf Course and Kanaha Beach Park third entrance, according to the Department of Parks and Recreation. No other County facility and park closures have been reported.

Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is coordinating with other County of Maui departments, as well as state and nongovernment partners, to prepare for high winds, heavy rain, flooding and thunderstorms, which is predicted by NWS to occur later today and into Monday. Other County preparations include the following:

Department of Human Concerns confirmed with Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center in Wailuku that beds and other resources are available for unsheltered individuals.

MEMA has been working with Red Cross and other partners to identify shelters that can be opened in potentially vulnerable areas should impacts warrant evacuation.

Department of Public Works (DPW) crews have been cleaning drains and culverts throughout the county. Crews have been staging equipment and preparing for potential adverse conditions in areas that have been affected by flooding in the past.

DPW is also preparing temporary stop signs to convert traffic signals into four-way stops in the event of traffic signal outages.

The Department of Water Supply and Department of Environmental Management were topping off fuel tanks and preparing generators.

Waiehu wet weather. PC: County of Maui

NWS in Honolulu issued a Flood Watch and a High Wind Warning for portions of all main Hawaiian islands. The Flood Watch is in effect this afternoon until Monday afternoon. The High Wind Warning is in effect 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday, predicting east winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 50 mph in the morning, strengthening to 25 to 35 mph, with gusts to 60 mph, by late afternoon into the evening. NWS has said during weather briefings that Maui County is predicted to have the most significant impacts.

Watches mean that strong and potentially damaging conditions are expected but not yet occurring. Warnings mean that the conditions imminent or already happening.

For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/ and subscribe to MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.