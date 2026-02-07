Put a little love in the mailbox this Valentine’s Day

This article was written jointly by postmasters from around Hawaiʻi. Visit the US Postal Service website for additional mailing and shipping tips, plus more.

Sometimes the most meaningful messages are often the simplest ones.

Sending a card to loved ones this Valentine’s Day will only take a few minutes out of your day and would make all the difference when that special someone opens their mailbox and finds something made just for them.

We’re encouraging our neighbors to consider mailing a Valentine’s Day card using US Postal Service’s new Love Forever stamps via First-Class Mail — a reliable, affordable way to send something personal.

And for customers who want to keep it simple, many of our Post Offices also carry greeting cards, so you can pick one up and mail it all with one stop.

US Postal Service also made recent improvements to make mailing easier, including more convenient tools and features customers can use to buy postage, check tracking and plan ahead.

If you’re sending a card, our advice is simple: mail it a few days early, make sure the address is complete and use the right postage.

While text messages disappear, a Valentine’s card endures.

A handwritten message also carries thought — and heart — spanning miles.