BizMixx Maui 2026 presents ‘Stetsons & Stilettos’

Biz Mixx flyer.

The Maui Chamber of Commerce is excited to reveal this year’s entertainment for their 5th Annual BizMixx Maui: Stetsons & Stilettos event, on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at the Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort.

This year’s theme, Stetsons & Stilettos, promises a lively, high-style experience celebrating the perfect blend of Maui’s paniolo flair and sophistication. Guests will enjoy live music, themed activities, handcrafted cocktails, and a multi-course culinary grazing adventure featuring creations from local chefs and the Grand Wailea’s culinary team. Attendees are encouraged to dress to theme—boots, hats, and a little sparkle encouraged.

Get Up and Dance Maui

During the cocktail and networking, attendees will be dazzled with a western-style acoustic performance from Joe Chee and a themed photo station from Spotlight Photobooth to capture your Western glam. After dinner, the event includes fun line dancing instruction from Get Up and Dance Maui, so guests can prepare to kick up their boots for the big finale. The night concludes with a performance by TJ & the Maui County Band.

TJ & the Maui County Band

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

BizMixx Maui is the Chamber’s premier fundraising event, supporting the essential work they do every day to help businesses. Fundraising from this year’s event will provide additional programs and resources to support their members and Maui businesses.

Tickets and sponsorships are currently available. All sponsorships include tickets and range from $1,500-$20,000. Tickets are $275 per person and prior registration is required. Visit MauiChamber.com for more information and to sign up.

Current sponsors include: Silver Stampede Sponsors: Aina Lani Pacific, Airbnb, Aloha International Employment, HC&D, Swinerton Hawaii; Bronze Buckle Sponsors: American Savings Bank, Construction Industry of Maui, Hawaii State Federal Credit Union, Joseph Pluta Realty, Lehua Builders, Līpoa, TS Restaurants, Queen Ka’ahumanu Center; and Velvet Saddle Sponsors: AAAAA Rent A Space, 808 Crane Rentals, First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaiian Electric, Hawaii Gas, Matson, Maui Health System, ProService Hawaii, and State Farm Insurance – Kit Okazaki.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sponsorships are still available.