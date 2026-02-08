Maui to open Temporary Evacuation Point at 9 p.m. at King Kekaulike High School

King Kekaulike High School is located at 121 Kula Highway in Pukalani. Enter from Haleakalā Highway. File photo by Wendy Osher.

In coordination with the Maui Emergency Management Agency, County of Maui Department of Human Concerns and the state Department of Education, the American Red Cross will open a Temporary Evacuation Point at King Kekaulike High School gymnasium at 9 p.m., Feb. 8, 2026, ahead of potential severe weather impacts.

The high school site is located at 121 Kula Highway, Pukalani. Enter from Haleakalā Highway.

While no evacuation orders are currently in place, the site will be opened proactively to provide a safe space for residents and visitors should conditions worsen. The duration of Temporary Evacuation Point will depend on the severity of the weather. Individuals need to bring food, water, bedding, chairs and other essentials. Pets are allowed if they are in carriers.

A Temporary Evacuation Point is a short-term, initial gathering spot for immediate safety and transportation coordination, offering limited services. In contrast, a shelter is a functional facility providing long-term, essential care including food, water, sleeping quarters and medical aid, designed for extended stays.

Additional sites may open if further needs arise, according to MEMA.

National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Watch and High Wind Warning for all main Hawaiian Islands — in effect through Monday afternoon. The High Wind Warning predicts east winds of 25 to 45 mph, with gusts more than 60 mph.

For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/ and subscribe to MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.