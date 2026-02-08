State offices and all public schools closed on Monday, Feb. 9 due to severe weather

PC: Office of the Governor.

Gov. Josh Green, along with state emergency management and public safety officials, provided an update on the severe weather impacting Hawaiʻi. State officials are asking the public to stay home and off the roads as much as possible over the next 36 hours.

State offices and the Department of Education Schools on all islands will be closed on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026.

State education officials say the decision was made out of “an abundance of caution” due to concerns related to flooding, road conditions and potential power outages across multiple communities. “While the Department recognizes the importance of every instructional day, student and staff safety remains a priority,” department officials said.

Employees affected by the closing of those offices should not report to work and shall be granted administrative leave, except for: departmental disaster and emergency coordinators, disaster response workers and employees whose work involves continuing crucial operations and services, such as hospital workers and correctional workers.

All University of Hawaiʻi campuses will also be closed on Monday, Feb. 9, due to dangerous conditions, particularly high winds impacting the state.

The Judiciary will be closing all state courthouses and operations on Monday. Filing deadlines have been extended to Tuesday and all hearings will be rescheduled. The Judiciary will issue its own message with additional details.

The Hawaiʻi State Legislature is also closed for the day on Monday.

Airports are operating as usual, but travelers should check with their airlines prior to heading to the airport to see if there are delays.

In advance of these conditions, the governor issued an Emergency Proclamation to mobilize state resources and support response efforts. The proclamation is effective through Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 and may be extended as conditions warrant.

“The safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority,” said Gov. Green. “We know this storm system could bring conditions that make travel unsafe and threaten property. Please take this time to secure your home, check on loved ones and heed guidance from emergency officials. Hawaiʻi is strongest when we look out for one another — and that starts with being prepared.”

Maui County severe weather update as of 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026

Here on the Valley Isle, the County of Maui issued the following severe weather updates as of 11 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2026:

ROADWAY ADVISORIES

Maui Emergency Management Agency is asking residents and visitors to stay off roadways unless travel is essential during the severe weather event, which began Saturday and is anticipated to extend into Tuesday. Hāna Highway via Haʻikū and Kaupō has been restricted to local access only due to safety concerns from fallen trees and landslides. Traffic light at Wākea and Kamehameha avenues in Kahului is blinking due to electrical error. Treat any traffic light that is out or malfunctioning as a four-way stop.

SHELTERS

Unsheltered individuals seeking dry shelter during the storm may go directly to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center in Wailuku and must sign in at the operations desk for assistance. Shelter space available through the severe weather event will be located in the cafeteria of KHAKO. MEMA has been working with American Red Cross and has identified shelters for the general public that can be opened in vulnerable areas should impacts warrant evacuation.

PARKS AND FACILITY CLOSURES

Kepaniwai Heritage Park in ʻĪao Valley was closed today due to rising waters and rain safety concerns. Waiehu Municipal Golf Course and Kanahā Beach Park third entrance were closed on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 due to flooding and fallen trees.

COUNTY RESPONSE

County of Maui’s Emergency Operations Center went into partial activation as of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. Maui Police Department has increased staffing during storm event. Department of Public Works crews have been cleaning drains and culverts throughout the county. The Department of Water Supply and Department of Environmental Management topped off fuel tanks and preparing generators.

STORM UPDATE

National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Watch and High Wind Warning for all main Hawaiian islands, in effect through Monday afternoon. The High Wind Warning predicts east winds of 25 to 45 mph with gusts more than 60 mph. A Flood Advisory is in effect until 12:15 p.m. today for the island of Molokaʻi. NWS has said during weather briefings that Maui County is predicted to have the most significant impacts. Watches mean that strong and potentially damaging conditions are expected but not yet occurring. Warnings mean that the conditions imminent or already happening.

POWER OUTAGES

Hawaiian Electric is closely monitoring weather and urges customers to check their emergency preparations and prepare for the possibility of power outages. View the Hawaiian Electric Maui County Outage Map for information on the latest outages https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/safety-and-outages/power-outages/maui-county-outage-map)

MORE INFORMATION

For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/ and subscribe to MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.

*This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.