Keiki statewide challenged to ‘Read for the Gold’ during month of February

Hawai‘i public libraries are teaming up with US Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi’s Always Dream nonprofit organization in celebration of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Libraries statewide through Feb. 22 are hosting a special “Read for the Gold” Winter Reading Challenge for students in grades kindergarten through 12.

Participants are encouraged to track their reading time and earn chances to win prizes related to the Olympic traits of dedication, perseverance and achievement.

“This challenge is designed to keep students engaged in reading while connecting with the excitement and inspiration of the Olympic Games,” said Hawai‘i State Librarian Stacey Aldrich in an announcement for the reading challenge.

Every 50 minutes participants read will earn an entry for a chance to win one of the following:

Limited edition “READ” poster autographed by Kristi Yamaguchi.

Special edition Yamaguchi Barbie doll.

Exclusive virtual meet and greet with Yamaguchi.

Yamaguchi is passionate about expanding access to books for keiki. She has supported families on their early literacy journeys for more than a decade.

“This statewide challenge with the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System is a fun and meaningful way to encourage young readers across the islands to build confidence, develop a love of reading and set themselves up for success in the classroom and beyond,” said Yamaguchi in the state library system’s announcement.

Readers can also earn collectible bronze, silver and gold stickers as they reach the following reading milestones:

50 minutes: Bronze.

Bronze. 250 minutes: Silver.

Silver. 350 minutes: Gold.

Stickers can be picked up at a student’s local public library.

Students interested in going for gold by reading can sign up now at the Hawai‘i State Public Library System website or by downloading the Beanstack Tracker app from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Find full details about the winter reading program and more on the state library system website.