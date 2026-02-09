Kīhei-Wailea Rotary opens online auction to benefit South Maui

Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea set to launch online silent auction. Courtesy image

The Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea launches a four-day online silent auction Feb. 12 to fund local community programs ranging from the Maui Food Bank to the maintenance of South Maui beach rescue tubes.

The auction begins at 3 a.m. this Thursday and closes at 10 p.m. on Feb. 15. Participants can access the bidding platform through the club’s website at mauirotary.org.

Club officials said all proceeds remain in the county to support South Maui initiatives. These include providing school supplies for elementary students, funding youth scholarships, and stocking reef-safe sunscreen stations on Kīhei and Wailea beaches.

Organizers noted the auction features various items donated by local businesses, including gift cards, professional services, and visitor experiences. Because many items do not have expiration dates, club members said people living outside of Hawaiʻi can also participate to secure future travel activities or gifts.

The fundraiser also supports the Rotary IMUA Readers program, which provides reading coaches for local youth.

The Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea has served the region since 1978. Residents seeking more information or looking to register for the event can visit the club’s website.