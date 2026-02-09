Maui County severe weather impacts — midday update, Feb. 9

Severe weather impacts on Maui roadways (2.9.26) PC: County of Maui

Water impacts:

County of Maui Department of Water Supply crews need to wait for river levels to recede before making repairs to a damaged water line in Honokōhau Valley. A water buffalo will be stationed at the bus stop. Visit https://eha-cloud.doh.hawaii.gov/cwb/#!/event/1972/details/view for information on the Hawaiʻi Department of Health statewide brown water advisory.

Road advisories:

Additional traffic updates here: https://tinyurl.com/4zc5357s

The Maui Bus will remain on a normal schedule; however, delays or detours may occur if weather impacts routes. Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is asking residents and visitors to stay off roadways unless travel is essential during the severe weather event.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hāna Highway via Haʻikū and Kaupō has been restricted to local access due to safety concerns from fallen trees and landslides; several road message boards have been posted. Ulaino and Waikoloa roads in Hāna are closed due to flooding from riverbed and other weather impacts. Due to safety concerns from downed trees and power lines, Baldwin Avenue is closed at Keʻe Road in Makawao, Piʻiholo Road is closed in the area of 1670 Piʻiholo Road and Olinda Road is closed in the area of 2640 Olinda Road. Kealaloa Avenue is closed between Haleakalā Highway and Hanamu Road due to running water crossing the road. Dairy Road is closed between Hāna and Haleakalā highways extension and from Alamaha Street to Hāna Highway due to flooding making the road impassable. Both lanes of Hāna Highway at Mile Marker 14 is closed due to large landslide. For Maui Police Department (MPD) road closure notifications, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/643/Road-Closure-Notifications.



































Temporary Evacuation Point closes

With weather anticipated to improve today and no individuals utilizing the site, the Temporary Evacuation Point at King Kekaulike High School gymnasium will be closed at 1 p.m. today, pending no changes in weather. In coordination with the Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), County of Maui Department of Human Concerns and the state Department of Education, the American Red Cross had opened the site at 9 p.m. on Sunday, ahead of potential severe weather impacts.

Damage Assessments available

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with local and state partners to continue assessing damage from the storm. Residents and businesses impacted by the storm may submit damage reports to MEMA online at https://crisistrack.juvare.com/public/mauiHI/request.html. Damage reports after a severe weather event help assess impacts, prioritize response efforts and access recovery resources.

County facility and park closures

All County of Maui offices on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi are closed today, Feb. 9, and only essential personnel are reporting to work. All County parks and permitted playing fields are closed today, Feb. 9. Due to inclement weather and safety issues, the Olowalu Convenience Center is closed today, Feb. 9 (Central Maui Landfill is open). For State of Hawaiʻi closures today, such as state Department of Education schools and parks, visit https://portal.ehawaii.gov/.

County response:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Mayor Richard Bissen signed an emergency proclamation Saturday ahead of the severe weather, which gives the County the legal authority to mobilize resources, activate emergency plans and streamline processes to respond quickly and effectively. County of Maui’s Emergency Operations Center went into full activation as of 10 p.m. Sunday. MPD has increased staffing during storm event. Department of Public Works crews have been cleaning drains and culverts throughout the county, along with clearing roadways. The Department of Water Supply and Department of Environmental Management topped off fuel tanks and preparing generators.

Storm update:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All main Hawaiian Islands remain under a National Weather Service Flood Watch— in effect through early this evening. The High Wind Warning continues for Maui and Hawaiʻi Island with east winds of 25 to 45 mph, and gusts more than 60 mph expected. A High Surf Warning for east-facing shores of Maui and Molokaʻi is in effect through Tuesday morning. Watches mean that strong and potentially damaging conditions are expected but not yet occurring. Warnings mean that the conditions imminent or already happening. Less serious than warnings, advisories warn that hazardous weather is occurring, imminent or likely, posing a significant inconvenience that could become dangerous if caution is not exercised.

More information:

For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/ and subscribe to MEMA alerts at www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.