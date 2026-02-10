Maui News

House Transportation Committee to consider proposals on E-bike safety, transportation revenue, and EV rebates

February 10, 2026, 5:00 AM HST
The House Committee on Transportation today will hear several measures of statewide significance, including proposals related to electric bicycle safety, transportation-related revenue, and incentives for cleaner vehicles.

The hearing begins at 8 a.m. at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol – Conference Room. Click here for the live stream via YouTube.

Agenda highlights include the following:

E-Bike Cleanup Measure (HB2021): A technical “cleanup” bill addressing issues identified in last year’s electric bicycle legislation, which was vetoed. The measure clarifies definitions, safety standards, and enforcement language to ensure workable implementation.

Green Fee / Port Infrastructure Remedy (HB2195): Addresses assessment and funding mechanisms tied to port head fees to ensure lawful and sustainable revenue collection.

Rental Car Tax Adjustment for DHHL (HB2586): Modifies the taxation structure for rental car companies, with revenue directed to support the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

EV Rebate Program (HB2023): Establishes a rebate program to help Hawaiʻi residents purchase used electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles, expanding access to cleaner transportation options.

