Swingposium brings immersive WWII-era experience to Maui, Feb. 15

Swingposium photos. PC: Keilee Photography

San Jose Taiko’s highly acclaimed Swingposium is coming to Maui, offering audiences a powerful, immersive performance that illuminates the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II.

This unique production blends taiko, jazz, swing dance, and theatre to tell the little‑known story of how Japanese Americans preserved community morale inside WWII “internment camps” — by organizing swing dances accompanied by live big band music.

Audience members step into a fictional mess hall-turned-dance hall behind barbed wire, surrounded by the sights and sounds of the era. Through active participation, they experience the emotional arc of the story: the shock of incarceration without due process, the resilience of community, and the enduring power of hope and dignity.

Tickets and additional details are available at https://taiko.org/swingposium. San Jose Taiko extends its gratitude to Kay Fukumoto, Maui Taiko, the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, King Kekaulike High School Nā Aliʻi Big Band, Chizuko Endo, Paul Sakamoto, the Big Island Swing Band, Puna Taiko, and Andree Ikezawa Fallas for their vital support in bringing Swingposium to Hawaiʻi.

Free Maui shows:

Thanks to local partners and community support, all Maui performances are free to the public.

Friday, Feb. 15 – Show 1: 3–5 p.m.; Show 2: 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Mayor Hannibal Tavares Pukalani Community Center (91 Pukalani St., Pukalani)

Additional performances:

Hawaiʻi Island

Monday, Feb. 18 – 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Aunty Sally Kaleolani’s Luau Hale (799 Piilani St., Hilo)

Oʻahu