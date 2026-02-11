Maui students vie for world robotics championship slots

Hawaiʻi VEX Robotics State Championships Qualification Match in February 2023. PC: Randal Lau

Maui County robotics teams will battle rivals statewide this month for 14 coveted spots at the 2026 VEX Robotics World Championships.

The Hawaiʻi VEX Regional Championships will draw 114 teams representing public and private schools, as well as club and home organizations from Maui County, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island. The events are free to the public.

Action begins with the VEX V5 Robotics Competition, set for Feb. 14-15 at the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard facility in Kapolei on Oʻahu. High school and middle school teams will tackle “Push Back,” a fast-paced game where alliances must score blocks in goals and secure specific zones on the field.

Elementary and middle school teams take their turn next month at the VEX IQ Robotics Competition, scheduled for March 14-15 at Pearl City High School. Their challenge, “Mix & Match,” requires robots to build and place stacks of pins and beams.

Competition is tight this season. Event organizers reported that 227 registered teams and more than 1,000 students participate in robotics programs across the state, but only 14 will qualify for the World Championships in St. Louis.

The Hawaiʻi Space Grant Consortium oversees the tournaments. Hawaiian Electric has served as the presenting sponsor since 2013, supporting initiatives in science, technology, engineering and math that prepare local students for technical careers.