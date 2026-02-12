County hosting Chinese New Year celebration Feb. 20 at Kalana O Maui Building

Chinese New Year. File photo courtesy County of Maui.

The public is invited to a Chinese New Year celebration, including lion dancers and martial arts, at 9 a.m. Feb. 20, 2026, on the front lawn of the County of Maui Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku.

Chinese New Year celebration. File photo courtesy County of Maui.

Hosted by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, the free event will feature Master Ben Seng Au and Au’s Shaolin Arts Society. Firecrackers, martial arts, lion dancers, drums, cymbals and Chinese percussion will help usher in the Year of the Horse. Lai see envelopes will be handed out for audience participation to feed the lions for good luck.

The Year of the Horse, which begins on Feb. 17, marks the Year of the Fire Horse, a combination in the Chinese zodiac cycle that last occurred in 1966. The Horse symbolizes energy, strength, independence and forward momentum; the Fire element adds passion, courage and transformation.