Maui Surf Forecast for February 13, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:22 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small NW swell building this afternoon will peak on friday bringing a small bump to surf along N and W facing shores. N and W facing shores then see little in the way of additional energy for the following several days until another small NW swell arrives during the latter portions of next week.
Surf along E shores remains elevated due to persistent strong trades. Restrengthening of trades this weekend into early next week will likely produce another round of advisory-level surf and possibly warning level surf along E shores of Oahu and Kauai.
Surf along S shores remains small with some background trade wind swell for select exposures.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com