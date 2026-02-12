Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 13, 2026

February 12, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 05:26 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:28 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 08:26 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 11:50 AM HST.











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:22 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small NW swell building this afternoon will peak on friday bringing a small bump to surf along N and W facing shores. N and W facing shores then see little in the way of additional energy for the following several days until another small NW swell arrives during the latter portions of next week. 


Surf along E shores remains elevated due to persistent strong trades. Restrengthening of trades this weekend into early next week will likely produce another round of advisory-level surf and possibly warning level surf along E shores of Oahu and Kauai. 


Surf along S shores remains small with some background trade wind swell for select exposures. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





