Maui Surf Forecast for February 13, 2026

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 05:26 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:28 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:26 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 11:50 AM HST. Sunrise 6:58 AM HST. Sunset 6:22 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small NW swell building this afternoon will peak on friday bringing a small bump to surf along N and W facing shores. N and W facing shores then see little in the way of additional energy for the following several days until another small NW swell arrives during the latter portions of next week.

Surf along E shores remains elevated due to persistent strong trades. Restrengthening of trades this weekend into early next week will likely produce another round of advisory-level surf and possibly warning level surf along E shores of Oahu and Kauai.

Surf along S shores remains small with some background trade wind swell for select exposures.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.