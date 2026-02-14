Delta adds nonstop Minneapolis-Kahului flights for winter 2026

Delta Sky Club lounges at Minneapolis-St. Paul features three clubs, including the airline’s newest lounge with seating for more than 450 guests and an outdoor Sky Deck. The airline will begin daily nonstop service between Kahului Airport and Minneapolis-St. Paul in December. Courtesy photo

Delta Air Lines will launch daily nonstop service between Minneapolis-St. Paul and Kahului Airport beginning Dec. 19, 2026, opening a new direct pipeline from the Upper Midwest.

The new route marks the first time the carrier has connected the two hubs directly. Delta will operate the flight daily during peak holiday and spring break periods, shifting to five flights weekly during the core winter months.

Flights will utilize the Airbus A330-300, a widebody aircraft equipped with four cabin classes and lie-flat seating in the premium section. Delta said SkyMiles members will have access to free Wi-Fi during the crossing.

“Hawaiʻi plays an important role in our long-haul leisure network,” said Amy Martin, Delta’s vice president of network planning.

While the Minneapolis connection is the primary change for Maui, Delta announced several other adjustments for the state’s 2026-2027 winter season:

Honolulu: Nonstop service from Boston resumes Dec. 19. Flights from Detroit increase to daily starting Nov. 9, 2026.

Nonstop service from Boston resumes Dec. 19. Flights from Detroit increase to daily starting Nov. 9, 2026. Kona: Flights from Los Angeles upgrade to Boeing 767-300 widebody aircraft starting Nov. 9, 2026. Daily service from Salt Lake City also begins Nov. 9.

The expansion is designed to strengthen connectivity from the airline’s key US hubs, Martin said.