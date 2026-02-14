HMSA Kaimana Scholarship applications due Feb. 27

High school seniors in Hawaiʻi have until Feb. 27 to apply for one of 15 scholarships worth $5,000 each through the HMSA Kaimana Awards and Scholarship Program.

The Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association is marking the 21st year of the program, which recognizes students for excellence in academics, athletics and community service. For a local family, the $5,000 award can cover 43% of the $11,520 annual tuition for a full-time resident student at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

To qualify, students must graduate in 2026 from a public, private or independent high school in Hawaiʻi. Applicants need a cumulative grade point average of 2.75 or higher and must participate in at least one school or club sport.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HMSA officials said the program also requires students to show a commitment to community service.

The deadline to submit applications is 4 p.m. on Feb. 27. Students must complete the application process online.

Interested seniors can find details and application forms at hmsa.com/kaimana.