Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 15, 2026

February 14, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
4-6
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
8-12 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 06:48 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 02:14 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 15 mph,

                            increasing to around 25 mph in the

                            afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 08:38 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:23 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will continue to build through Sunday night as the trade winds strengthen another notch on Sunday. Rough conditions with high surf will likely continue through the first half of next week. 


The current small medium period northwest to north-northwest swell will steadily decline this evening through Sunday. Minimal energy is expected from the northwest during the first half of next week, although select exposures should see some wind swell. A small northwest bump is possible towards the second half of next week. Surf along south shores will remain small, but a slight increase is expected for areas exposed to the trade wind swell. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments