Maui Surf Forecast for February 15, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 8-12

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 06:48 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 02:14 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 15 mph,

increasing to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 08:38 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:15 PM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 6:23 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will continue to build through Sunday night as the trade winds strengthen another notch on Sunday. Rough conditions with high surf will likely continue through the first half of next week.

The current small medium period northwest to north-northwest swell will steadily decline this evening through Sunday. Minimal energy is expected from the northwest during the first half of next week, although select exposures should see some wind swell. A small northwest bump is possible towards the second half of next week. Surf along south shores will remain small, but a slight increase is expected for areas exposed to the trade wind swell.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.