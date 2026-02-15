Fairmont Kea Lani takes top sustainability honor for reforestation, dune restoration

Fairmont Kea Lani Named Leader in Sustainability by Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association

The Fairmont Kea Lani took home the top sustainability honor from the Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association for its native reforestation work in fire-impacted Lahaina and Kula and restoration at the Waiheʻe Coastal Dunes.

The Wailea resort received the “Leader in Sustainability” award during the association’s Na Po‘e Pa‘ahana ceremony, which recognizes lodging properties that successfully integrate cultural responsibility into daily operations.

Beyond property lines, resort teams worked with Treecovery Hawaiʻi on native reforestation efforts in wildfire-affected areas of Lahaina and Kula. Staff also assisted with removing invasive species and restoring the fishpond at the Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes & Wetlands Refuge.

On-site, the property recently earned LEED Silver certification and a 5 Green Key rating for measurable reductions in water and energy usage.

“Sustainability at Fairmont Kea Lani is rooted in mālama ʻāina, respect for culture, and service to community,” said Michael Pye, regional vice president of Fairmont Hawaiʻi.

The association also noted the resort’s Hale Kukuna cultural center. Developed with lineal descendants of the area, the center employs a full-time Native Hawaiian cultural team to guide guest education.

The resort’s community work includes partnerships for food security and participation in the Maui County Charity Walk to fund local nonprofits.